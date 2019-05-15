|
|
FARGHER (Spencer) Dorothy Pearl Passed away peacefully on 12th May, 2019. Late of Wollongong formerly of Melbourne, Sydney and China. Greatly loved wife of Ken for 66 years. Devoted mother and mother in law of Ian & Mary, Neil & Caroline, Paul & Janine, Bruce & Lidija. Grandmother to eleven. Honorary mother to an extended group of families from China.
Aged 89
Family & friends are invited to attend a Celebration Service for the life of Dorothy to be held at Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 20th May, 2019 commencing at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019