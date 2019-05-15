Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy FARGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Pearl FARGHER


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Dorothy Pearl FARGHER Notice
FARGHER (Spencer) Dorothy Pearl Passed away peacefully on 12th May, 2019. Late of Wollongong formerly of Melbourne, Sydney and China. Greatly loved wife of Ken for 66 years. Devoted mother and mother in law of Ian & Mary, Neil & Caroline, Paul & Janine, Bruce & Lidija. Grandmother to eleven. Honorary mother to an extended group of families from China.



Aged 89



Family & friends are invited to attend a Celebration Service for the life of Dorothy to be held at Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 20th May, 2019 commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.