More Obituaries for Dorothy BREWSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Marjorie BREWSTER


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Dorothy Marjorie BREWSTER Notice
BREWSTER Dorothy Marjorie Passed away peacefully on 28th May, 2019. Late of Dapto. Loving Wife of Oliver (dec). Adored Mother & Mother in law of Paul, Peter, Janice & Bill, and Philip. Cherished Nan of her Grandchildren Joel, Ciane, Kristy, Wayne, Rachel, Naomi, Daniel, Katey, James, Michael and her 6 Great Grandchildren. Dorothy will be sadly missed by her siblings Gladys, June and Edgar and all of her extended family and dear friends.



Aged 91 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Relatives and friends of Dorothy are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 4th June, 2019 commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 1, 2019
