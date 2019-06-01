|
|
BREWSTER Dorothy Marjorie Passed away peacefully on 28th May, 2019. Late of Dapto. Loving Wife of Oliver (dec). Adored Mother & Mother in law of Paul, Peter, Janice & Bill, and Philip. Cherished Nan of her Grandchildren Joel, Ciane, Kristy, Wayne, Rachel, Naomi, Daniel, Katey, James, Michael and her 6 Great Grandchildren. Dorothy will be sadly missed by her siblings Gladys, June and Edgar and all of her extended family and dear friends.
Aged 91 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives and friends of Dorothy are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 4th June, 2019 commencing at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 1, 2019