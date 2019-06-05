Home
Dorothy passed away peacefully 1st June 2019 to be reunited with Her beloved Husband Jim. Cherished Mother and Mother-in-law of Steven and Kelly, Michelle and Michael. Nan to 9 Grand- Children and 6 Great Grand-Children and will be sadly missed by Her Families both here and in England.



Aged 88 Years

A True Treasure



Relatives and Friends are invited to celebrate Dorothy's Life. Funeral Service at Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Tuesday 11 June 2019, commencing at 12 pm



In lieu of flowers, donations for Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Ward would be appreciated, a Donation box will be located at the Chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 5, 2019
