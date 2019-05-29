Home
Doris PEREZ


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Doris PEREZ Notice
PEREZ Doris 'Alicia'



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family May 26, 2019. Loving sister, aunt and friend will be sadly missed by the people of Chile and Australia



Aged 83 Years

Her spirit flies free

Lives on in our hearts



A funeral service to celebrate the life of Alicia will be held at The Autumn Chapel Wollongong City Funerals, 48 Baan Baan Street Dapto NSW on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 12 noon. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 29, 2019
