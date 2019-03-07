|
|
MOYNIHAN Doris June of Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Roy & Fiona, Michael & Petra. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Elsie (dec), Charlie & Marj (dec), Shirley & Jos (dec), Robert & Marion. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. June will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 92 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of June are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday March 12, 2019 commencing at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mayflower Nursing Home, Gerringong would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019