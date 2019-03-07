Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris MOYNIHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris June MOYNIHAN


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Doris June MOYNIHAN Notice
MOYNIHAN Doris June of Port Kembla



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Roy & Fiona, Michael & Petra. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Elsie (dec), Charlie & Marj (dec), Shirley & Jos (dec), Robert & Marion. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. June will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 92 Years

Rest In Peace



Relatives and friends of June are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday March 12, 2019 commencing at 1pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Mayflower Nursing Home, Gerringong would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.