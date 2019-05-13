Home
Doreen Isobel TOMES

Doreen Isobel TOMES Notice
TOMES (Née Warner) Doreen Isobel of Dapto



Passed away peacefully at IRT William Beach, Kanahooka on May 8, 2019. Much loved mother and mother in law of Garry and Wendy, Jeff and Carol, Greg and Maree. Cherished sister to Thelma (dec), Beryl, David, Christine, John (dec), and William (dec). Loved grandmother and great grandmother. Will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.



Aged 84Years

Our memories of you will be treasured



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Doreen's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2019
