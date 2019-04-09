|
ROY Donald William 'Don' of Figtree
Passed away March 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Claire. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jacqui and Tom, Rodney (dec), Sharon and John, Shane (dec). Much loved Gramps of Carey, Lainie, Erin, Darren, Wanda, Vanessa, Shaq, Jarod, Harley, Mitchell and adored great grandfather. Loved brother of Irene (dec), Jack, Steve. Don will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 89 Years
Gone Fishin'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Don's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday April 12, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 9, 2019