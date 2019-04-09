Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald ROY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald William "Don" ROY

Notice Condolences

Donald William "Don" ROY Notice
ROY Donald William 'Don' of Figtree



Passed away March 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Claire. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jacqui and Tom, Rodney (dec), Sharon and John, Shane (dec). Much loved Gramps of Carey, Lainie, Erin, Darren, Wanda, Vanessa, Shaq, Jarod, Harley, Mitchell and adored great grandfather. Loved brother of Irene (dec), Jack, Steve. Don will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 89 Years

Gone Fishin'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Don's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday April 12, 2019 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.