|
|
LEAN DONALD of Dapto
formerly of Mt Kembla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on June 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Carmel (dec). Much loved father and father in law of Scott and Belinda, Simone. Cherished Poppy Don of his grandchildren. Don will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 77 Years
Reunited with Carmel
on their eternal journey
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Donald's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home , 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday June 21, 2019 at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 20, 2019