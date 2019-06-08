Home
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD EMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD "Don" EMERY

Notice Condolences

DONALD "Don" EMERY Notice
EMERY DONALD 'Don' of Barrack Point



Passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Val. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jacqui and Craig. Much loved Poppy Don to Kiyah, Jarryd, Danyon, Ethyn, Darcy. Loved brother of Madge, Stan, Kevin, Lester (All Dec).

Don will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends and neighbours.



Aged 89 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Donald's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Wednesday June 12 , 2019 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.