EMERY DONALD 'Don' of Barrack Point
Passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Val. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jacqui and Craig. Much loved Poppy Don to Kiyah, Jarryd, Danyon, Ethyn, Darcy. Loved brother of Madge, Stan, Kevin, Lester (All Dec).
Don will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends and neighbours.
Aged 89 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Donald's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Wednesday June 12 , 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019