FREEMAN DON of Taren Point

formerly of Gerringong



Passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joy. Dearly loved father and father in law of Lindsay and Fran, Phillip and Narelle, Barry and Jacqui. Loving Grandad of his grandchildren Kelly, Zoe, Mark, Michelle, Catherine and great grandchildren Zadie, Emile, Clara, Zahra, Harry, and Adeline. Don will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 98 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Don to be held at Goodhew Gardens Chapel, 2 Alexander Avenue, TarenPoint on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 10:30am



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2019
