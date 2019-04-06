|
HROMIN DINKO Passed away in his garden doing what he loved on 1st April 2019. Beloved husband of Zelka who he adored. Loving Tata and father-in-law of John, Nancy, Jacquie and David. Much loved Dido to his grandchildren Julian and Elyse. Missed and loved by us all.
Aged 88 Years
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dinko will be offered at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, 7 Bellevue Road, Figtree on Wednesday 10th April 2019 commencingat 1pm. Following the Church Service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019