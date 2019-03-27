|
|
GALOVIC Dinka Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on 25th March, 2019. Late of Flinders, formally of Croatia. Loving wife of Nikola. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andy & Wendy, Debbie & Rick. Devoted grandmother of Adelaide, Aidan, Adrian, Dartanion, Natarscha & Trinity. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Franjo & Jordana. Loving aunty of Joseph, Elizabeth & Simon. Dinka will be sadly missed by all her family, relatives and friends, here in Australia and Croatia. Aged 83 Years Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of Dinka will be celebrated at the Croation Catholic Center, 7-9 Bellvue Road, Figtree on Thursday 28th of March, 2019, appointed to commence with Rosary at 11am, followed by Mass at 11:30am. At the conclusion of the Prayers following Mass, the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park where Dinka will be laid to rest. BLESSED FUNERALS ALL ILLAWARRA AREAS 1300 8000 97
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 27, 2019