DILL (nee Ferry) Dianne of Kanahooka
Passed away at home on June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Brian. Loving and caring daughter, sister, mother, mother-in-law and grandma. Dear friend to many. Dianne will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 67 years
Always loved and sadly missed
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dianne's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 19, 2019