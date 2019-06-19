Home
Dianne DILL

Notice Condolences

Dianne DILL Notice
DILL (nee Ferry) Dianne of Kanahooka



Passed away at home on June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Brian. Loving and caring daughter, sister, mother, mother-in-law and grandma. Dear friend to many. Dianne will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 67 years

Always loved and sadly missed

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dianne's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 19, 2019
