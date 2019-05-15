Home
Desmond John STAGGS


1949 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Desmond John STAGGS Notice
STAGGS Desmond John 13/1/49 - 11/5/19



Loving husband of Catherine Foster.

Loving father of Kathleen and John Roma Greer, and Elizabeth Roberts.

Loving stepfather of David and Kathy, Roseanne and Russell,

Grandfather of Stephen, Jesse, Brhiahannon, Jordan, Brittany, Lachlan, Justice, Ebonie, Tobias, Savannah and Angus

Great-grandfather to Tyson.



A celebration of Desmond's life will be held at Wollongong Memorial Gardens on Monday 20 May at 11 am followed by refreshments at the Gardens.



Please wear red and white for Des' beloved Dragons, and/or blue and white for Motor Neurone Disease awareness



In lieu of flowers we will be accepting donations for Motor Neurone Disease Research.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019
