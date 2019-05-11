|
|
TIYCE Desmond 'Dick' Arthur of Kanahooka, formally of Albion Park Rail
Dick passed away peacefully on Wednesday 8th May 2019. Loving husband of Lynn. Much loved father and father in law of Donna & Richard, Leanne & Rob. Cherished Poppy Dick of Ricky, Steve, Josh, Ashley, Brad, Hayden, Lauren. Loving Poppy Dick to his 9 great grandchildren. Dear brother to his many siblings and Uncle to many. Dick will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 72 years
At peace
Dick's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive Kembla Grange on Friday 17th May 2019, commencing at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to 'Ollies World' would be very much appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 11, 2019