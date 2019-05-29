|
|
WENZEL Desmond Alan Died 22nd May, 2019
In His 96th Year
Loving Husband of the late Junita (Nita). Loving Father of Michael, Ruth, Gregory (dec) and Lisa. Devoted Grandfather of Tahlia, Bonni, Zali and Jude. Devoted Father-in-law of Bob and Jamie.
Well Done Good and Faithful Servant
A celebration of Desmond's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Prince Edward Drive, Brownsville, NSW on Monday 3rd June, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.
In lieu of Flowers donations are invited to The Gideon's International in Australia. A donation box will be available at the church.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 29, 2019