Dennis "Chubby" MILGATE

MILGATE Dennis 'Chubby' of East Corrimal



Passed away surrounded by loving family at home June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Madeline. Dearly loved father and father in law of Stephen and Amanda, and Jeffrey. Much loved Poppy of his grandchildren Logan, Ella, Lance. Loved brother and brother in law of Owen, Ian and Phyllis, and Lorraine.



Aged 75 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Chubby's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 12noon



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 18, 2019
