The Family of David John Parsons of Kiama Downs Wish to sincerely thank our family and friends for their flowers, cards, phone and email messages of sympathy and love, on the loss of our beloved Dave. Dave's farewell was held at Boat Harbour Gerringong on the 8th of February, 2019. Special thanks to the staff of Port Kembla Hospital, Paliative Care for their tender care of Dave. Carole, Darryl, Mia, Damian, Amber and Susannah and their families.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 16, 2019