THOMPSON David Bulmer
Passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 at Farmborough Uniting Care. Beloved father and father in law of Michael and Rosemary, Stephen and Kathy, Jonathan and Diane, Beth and Neil. Loved grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Reunited with his dear one Patricia.
Aged 95 Years
Resting in the loving arms of Jesus.
His steadfast love endures forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend David's funeral service to be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, 429 Crown Street West Wollongong on Friday April 12, 2019 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Gideons International In Australia would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 10, 2019