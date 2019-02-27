|
PRICE Darrell Richard Late of Lammermoor Passed away peacefully on Saturday 23rd February 2019. Aged 67 years. Dear Loved Husband of Maryann. Much Loved Father and Father-in-law of Renae and Paul Smith, Jessica and Jared Lutter, Nicholas and Haley, Nathan and Dana, Mitchell and Monica. Cherished Grandfather of Kirilly, Tori, Louis and Layla. Loved by his surviving brothers William and Robert. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Darrell to be held in the East Chapel of the Rockhampton Crematorium, Rockhampton Queensland TODAY Wednesday 27th February 2019 commencing at 12pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 27, 2019