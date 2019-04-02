|
|
HARRISON Daphne Irene of Dapto
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 30, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Betty & Mal (dec), Joan (dec), Marjorie (dec) & John, Pat (dec) & Ken (dec), Des & Lyn, Maureen & Geoff, Kathy & Richard, Colleen & Jim. Adored Nan of her 21 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 26 great great grandchildren. Cherished sister of Enid (dec) and Maurice. Loved aunt and great aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Daphne will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 98 Years
Reunited With Jack
Relatives and friends of Daphne are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Friday April 5, 2019 commencing at 3pm. Following the Service the funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 2, 2019