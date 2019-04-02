Home
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
More Obituaries for Daphne HARRISON
Daphne Irene HARRISON

Daphne Irene HARRISON


1920 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Daphne Irene HARRISON Notice
HARRISON Daphne Irene of Dapto



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 30, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Betty & Mal (dec), Joan (dec), Marjorie (dec) & John, Pat (dec) & Ken (dec), Des & Lyn, Maureen & Geoff, Kathy & Richard, Colleen & Jim. Adored Nan of her 21 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 26 great great grandchildren. Cherished sister of Enid (dec) and Maurice. Loved aunt and great aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Daphne will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 98 Years

Reunited With Jack



Relatives and friends of Daphne are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Friday April 5, 2019 commencing at 3pm. Following the Service the funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery for Burial.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 2, 2019
