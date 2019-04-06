Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
DANILO PUPOVAC


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
DANILO PUPOVAC Notice
PUPOVAC DANILO Passed away peacefully on 3rd April 2019. Loving husband of the late Ruzica. Adored and admired father and father-in-law of Alex & Vlasta and Branka. Cherished Grandfather of Naidan, Damon, Jesse and Xavier.





Aged 83 Years



Relatives and friends of Danilo are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, 29 Dale St, Dapto on Tuesday 9th April 2019 commencing at 10am. Following the Church service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019
