|
|
PUPOVAC DANILO Passed away peacefully on 3rd April 2019. Loving husband of the late Ruzica. Adored and admired father and father-in-law of Alex & Vlasta and Branka. Cherished Grandfather of Naidan, Damon, Jesse and Xavier.
Aged 83 Years
Relatives and friends of Danilo are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, 29 Dale St, Dapto on Tuesday 9th April 2019 commencing at 10am. Following the Church service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019