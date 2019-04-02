Home
ZULIAN Daniel Beautiful son of Gail and Lou. Awesome brother of Craig and Sonia, Bree and Jamie, and stepson of Phil. 'Wicked' Uncle Daniel of Natalia, Brittney, Chiahni, Jack, Ruby, and Charlie. Loved by his Nonna, Zia, uncles, and cousins. Loved and supported by all his mates.



42 great years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Daniel's funeral service to be held at St Columbkille's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Corrimal on Friday April 5, 2019 at 1pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Lifeline

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
