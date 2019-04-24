|
|
VELJANOVSKI Cvetanka of Cringila
With sadness we announce the passing of Cvetanka on April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Temelko. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Suzana and Chris, Sneza and Peter, Jasmina and Nikolce. Cherished Baba (Babche) of her grandchildren Stefani, Yane, Braxton, and furbaby Bili. Daughter of Mito and Dragica (both dec). Cvetanka will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the Republic of Makedonija.
Aged 76 Years
Always remembered
Forever in our hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 6pm.
Cvetanka's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 10:30am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 24, 2019