|
|
NAUMOVSKA Cveta
of Balarang
Passed away peacefully on Thursday June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Spiro. Loving mother and mother in law of Silvana and Tome, Blagoya and Delene. Cherished Bub of Nataly, Tina, Daniel, Jason, Caitlin, and her great grandchildren. Cveta will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 82 Years
What the heart has had and held,
it will never lose
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 5pm.
Cveta's funeral service will be held in St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street, Wollongong on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 11:30am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 17, 2019