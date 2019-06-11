|
|
IACOVELLI Cosimo of Warilla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Giulia. A loving Father, Father in law, Nonno and Bis Nonno. Cosimo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
In his 86th year
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Cosimo's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 10am.
Rosary will be recited in the Chapel at 9.30am prior to the commencement of the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers donations to Port Kembla Palliative Care would be appreciated,
a donation box will be provided at the chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 11, 2019