Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Cosimo IACOVELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cosimo IACOVELLI

Notice Condolences

Cosimo IACOVELLI Notice
IACOVELLI Cosimo of Warilla



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Giulia. A loving Father, Father in law, Nonno and Bis Nonno. Cosimo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



In his 86th year

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Cosimo's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 10am.



Rosary will be recited in the Chapel at 9.30am prior to the commencement of the funeral service.



In lieu of flowers donations to Port Kembla Palliative Care would be appreciated,

a donation box will be provided at the chapel.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.