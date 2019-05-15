Home
Cosimo "Rino" CAMPIOTO


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Cosimo "Rino" CAMPIOTO Notice
CAMPIOTO Cosimo "Rino" Passed away peacefully in Sydney on May 12th, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved Husband of Monika and Father of Cristina, Marina, Stefania and Sarah. Beloved Father-in-law, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Cosimo was greatly loved and respected by his family and friends.



Aged 84 Years

Riposa In Pace



Relatives and friends of Rino are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Saturday May 18th, 2019 commencing at 10am. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to Dementia Research, a box will be located at the Chapel.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019
