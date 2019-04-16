|
VAN DONGEN Cornelia "Cor" 03.04.1927 - 12.04.2019
Late of Windang - formerly of Lake Heights
Loving Wife of Frank (dec). Loved Mum and Mother-In-Law of Jack and Max & Sue. Treasured Oma of 8 and Great Oma of 12.
At Peace At Last
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for COR to be held in the Chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Thursday 18th April, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. Following the service the cortege with proceed to graveside. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ronald McDonald House.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019