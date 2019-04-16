Home
Cornelia "Cor" VAN DONGEN


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Cornelia "Cor" VAN DONGEN Notice
VAN DONGEN Cornelia "Cor" 03.04.1927 - 12.04.2019

Late of Windang - formerly of Lake Heights



Loving Wife of Frank (dec). Loved Mum and Mother-In-Law of Jack and Max & Sue. Treasured Oma of 8 and Great Oma of 12.



At Peace At Last



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for COR to be held in the Chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Thursday 18th April, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. Following the service the cortege with proceed to graveside. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ronald McDonald House.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019
