HUGHES Colleen of Dapto



Passed away peacefully on Monday May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank (dec). Much loved mother of Teresa, Donna and mother in law to Neil, Dean, and John. Adored Nan of Jamie, Jodie, Chad, Shaye, Brodie, Tori, Karnie, Riley, Connor and their partners. Cherished Nanny of her 20 great grandchildren. Loved sister of Fay. Colleen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 82Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Colleen's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home , 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Monday May 20, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 18, 2019
