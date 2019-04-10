|
|
HART Colin Willis Passed away 5/4/2019 at Tamworth Hospital.
Dearly loved husband of Norma (Deceased).
Father and father-in-law of Jennifer and Graeme Langshaw, Leonie and Robert Walters, John and Sylvia and Barry.
Grandfather of Douglas, Scott, Rodney and Lucy, Iain and Catrina, Andrew, Elise and Carla, Steven, Michael and Adam,
Great Grandfather of 18
Son of Dennis Victor and Winifred Maud Hart, Brother of Ronald William and Mona Hart, Albert and Jean Kennedy (all deceased)
aged 94
Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend Colin's Funeral Service to be held in the Family Chapel of Wollongong Memorial Gardens (176 Berkerley Road, Unanderra), On Tuesday 16th April, 2019 at 11:30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 10, 2019