Resources More Obituaries for Colin Wood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Colin Raymond "Col" Wood

Notice

of Oak Flats



Colin passed away suddenly, at home, on Wednesday 6th March, 2019. Beloved husband of Dale. Much loved father and father in law of Jodie and Alvin, Shelley and Stuart. Adored Pop to Luke, Abbey, Mitchell, Olivia. Much loved brother to Diane and Steve, Dennis and Donna, Sharon and leuan, Narelle and Brian. Dearly loved brother in law to Karen and Ted, Nigel. Col will be sadly missed by all his family and many dear friends.



Aged 70 years



You are forever in our hearts and our memories of you will be treasured, always.



Col's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange on Thursday 14th March 2019 commencing at ~10am



Wearing bright shirts to Col's service would be very much appreciated.

In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the

Heart Foundation. Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices