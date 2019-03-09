|
|
PALMER COLIN of Fairy Meadow, formerly of Towradgi
Passed away suddenly on February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Martha. Adored father and father in law of Rhett and Rachael, Hemi. Much loved poppy of Chani, Brooklyne, Eden, Nevaeh, Nate, Chase, and Jade. Colin will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 73 Years
Reunited with Martha
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Colin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday March 15, 2019 at 12:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer
Foundation would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019