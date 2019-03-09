Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for COLIN PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COLIN PALMER

Notice Condolences

COLIN PALMER Notice
PALMER COLIN of Fairy Meadow, formerly of Towradgi



Passed away suddenly on February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Martha. Adored father and father in law of Rhett and Rachael, Hemi. Much loved poppy of Chani, Brooklyne, Eden, Nevaeh, Nate, Chase, and Jade. Colin will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 73 Years

Reunited with Martha



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Colin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday March 15, 2019 at 12:00pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer

Foundation would be appreciated



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.