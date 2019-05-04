|
|
HEAPY Colin James Passed away unexpectedly on the 29th April, 2019. Loving Son of Brian & Maria. Cherished Brother and Brother in law of Greg & Laura. Adored Uncle of Brody and expectant Nephew. Much loved Grandson of Tom & Denise Heapy and Maurice & Jean Walder (both Dec). Colin will be sadly missed by all his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and his many many friends.
Aged 17 Years
Forever Young
Mass of Christian Service for Colin will be offered at St Paul's Catholic Church, Tongarra Road, Albion Park on Thursday 9th May, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 4, 2019