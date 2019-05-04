Home
Colin James HEAPY


2001 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Colin James HEAPY Notice
HEAPY Colin James Passed away unexpectedly on the 29th April, 2019. Loving Son of Brian & Maria. Cherished Brother and Brother in law of Greg & Laura. Adored Uncle of Brody and expectant Nephew. Much loved Grandson of Tom & Denise Heapy and Maurice & Jean Walder (both Dec). Colin will be sadly missed by all his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and his many many friends.



Aged 17 Years

Forever Young



Mass of Christian Service for Colin will be offered at St Paul's Catholic Church, Tongarra Road, Albion Park on Thursday 9th May, 2019 commencing at 11am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 4, 2019
