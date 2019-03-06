Home
Coiney MANGLES

Notice Condolences

Coiney MANGLES Notice
MANGLES Coiney Passed away suddenly on March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of Mark and Brigid, Peter and Annette, Daryl and Jo, Tony and Pam. Much loved Nan of Steven, Nicole, Aaron, Tyson, Tayla, Noah, Josh, Jed, Cody, Indy, and great grandchildren George, and Emma. Loved sister and sister in law of Derek (dec) and Brenda, Ken and Helen (dec), Tom (dec) and Maisie. Coiney will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 80 Years

'A special lady cannot be replaced'



Relatives and friends of Coiney are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday March 8, 2019 at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to the St Vincent De Paul Society would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019
