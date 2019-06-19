|
WHITTAKER Clive Raymond of Tarrawanna
5 September 1930 - 16 June 2019
Clive passed away peacefully on 16th June, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved Husband of Pamela. Dearly loved Dad of Merrilyn & Stephen, Wayne & Sandy, Glenn & Pieranna. Adored Grandad of Morgan & Cameron, Nicholas & Melinda, Allison, Aaron &Sophie. Ho Ho of his great grandchildren Astton, Nate, Lawson, Cullen, Jessie & Emma.
Aged 88 Years
A true gentleman and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.
Clive's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive Kembla Grange on Friday 21st June, 2019 commencing at 2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Haematology Ward, C7 West at The Wollongong Hospital will be much appreciated. A donation box will be at the Chapel entrance for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 19, 2019