Christopher PHILLIPS


1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Christopher PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS Christopher NX 2787888

Passed away peacefully on April 20th 2019, of Flinders. Much loved husband to his darling wife Julie. Loving dad to Leanne and Michele (dec). Loving pop to Melissa, Nick, Rhys and Ben. Loved big brother to Pat, Anne, Kathy and Bruce (dec). Will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.



Aged 72 Years

Finally having a beer with Michele and Bruce



Relatives and friends of Christopher are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday April 26th 2019 commencing at 3.30pm. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care, a box will be located at the Chapel for this purpose.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 24, 2019
