Christine "Chris" KELLY

Notice Condolences

Christine "Chris" KELLY Notice
KELLY Christine "Chris" of Berkeley.

Passed away peacefully on 8th April, 2019



Dearly beloved Wife of the late Thomas. Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Charles, Christine, Jennifer, Michael, Nathan, Natalie and their partners. Adored Gran & Great Gran.



Aged 77 Years

Reunited with Tom



Relatives & friends of Chris are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 16th April, 2019 commencing at 10.00am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 13, 2019
