|
|
KELLY Christine "Chris" of Berkeley.
Passed away peacefully on 8th April, 2019
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Thomas. Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Charles, Christine, Jennifer, Michael, Nathan, Natalie and their partners. Adored Gran & Great Gran.
Aged 77 Years
Reunited with Tom
Relatives & friends of Chris are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 16th April, 2019 commencing at 10.00am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 13, 2019