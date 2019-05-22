HALLIWELL-CADY CHRISTINE ANNE of Kiama







Passed away peacefully, on May 18, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Beloved wife of Terry, and Leo (both dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Deborah and Wayne, Matthew, and step mother of Pamela and Mark, and Jamie. Much loved Gran of Courtney and Andrew, Sheridan and Luke, Stephen, Toryn, Will, Kate, and Callum. Loved sister and sister in law of Barry (dec), Douglas and Roz, Alison and Trevor. Loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Christine will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.







Aged 71 Years



'Always and forever in our hearts'







Christine's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Friday May 24, 2019 at 12noon. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.







In lieu of flowers donations to



Blue Haven Nursing Home



would be appreciated.







Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary