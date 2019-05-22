Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTINE HALLIWELL-CADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINE ANNE HALLIWELL-CADY

Notice Condolences

CHRISTINE ANNE HALLIWELL-CADY Notice
HALLIWELL-CADY CHRISTINE ANNE of Kiama



Passed away peacefully, on May 18, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Beloved wife of Terry, and Leo (both dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Deborah and Wayne, Matthew, and step mother of Pamela and Mark, and Jamie. Much loved Gran of Courtney and Andrew, Sheridan and Luke, Stephen, Toryn, Will, Kate, and Callum. Loved sister and sister in law of Barry (dec), Douglas and Roz, Alison and Trevor. Loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Christine will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 71 Years

'Always and forever in our hearts'



Christine's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Friday May 24, 2019 at 12noon. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Blue Haven Nursing Home

would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.