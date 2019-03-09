|
|
GREEN Chris Passed away surrounded by loving family on March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Noel. Dearly loved mother of Mellisa and Lorraine and Auntie-Mum to Kim. Cherished Nanna of Elliott, Benjamin, Ava and Samuel. Chris will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 70 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends of Chris are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to National Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019