Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris GREEN

Notice Condolences

Chris GREEN Notice
GREEN Chris Passed away surrounded by loving family on March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Noel. Dearly loved mother of Mellisa and Lorraine and Auntie-Mum to Kim. Cherished Nanna of Elliott, Benjamin, Ava and Samuel. Chris will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 70 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends of Chris are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to National Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.