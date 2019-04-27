Home
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
MONTES Chiara of Port Kembla



She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Fernando. Adored mother and mother in law of Vicky, Gerry and Anna. Chiara will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 81 Years

At Peace

Forever in our Hearts



Chiara's funeral service will be held in the, Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019
