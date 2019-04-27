|
|
MONTES Chiara of Port Kembla
She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Fernando. Adored mother and mother in law of Vicky, Gerry and Anna. Chiara will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 81 Years
At Peace
Forever in our Hearts
Chiara's funeral service will be held in the, Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019