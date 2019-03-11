|
MCNAIR Charles Whitehead of West Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. Devoted father of Stephen and Paul (dec). Adored grandfather of Molly. Loved uncle to Alan & Liz and great uncle to Calum. Charles will be sadly missed by Mary & George, Alex & Carole, Ian & Ishbel, his loving family and many dear friends both here and in Scotland.
Aged 90 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of Charles are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday March 14, 2019 commencing at 12:30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2019