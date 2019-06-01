|
ANDRAOS Charbel Taken from us unexpectedly but peacefully on May 29, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Howeida and his children Rita and Anthony. Dearly loved by his mother, father, brothers, and their extended families. Charbel will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 51 Years
Always remembered and
forever in our hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Charbel's soul will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, Unanderra on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 12 noon. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Kembla Grange, Wollongong.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 1, 2019