Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Charbel ANDRAOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charbel ANDRAOS

Notice Condolences

Charbel ANDRAOS Notice
ANDRAOS Charbel Taken from us unexpectedly but peacefully on May 29, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Howeida and his children Rita and Anthony. Dearly loved by his mother, father, brothers, and their extended families. Charbel will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 51 Years

Always remembered and

forever in our hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of Charbel's soul will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, Unanderra on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 12 noon. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Kembla Grange, Wollongong.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.