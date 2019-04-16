|
|
BARALDI Cecilia
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ilvo. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Italo and Sharyn, Garry, Tony, Anna and Brendan, Boris and Pauline. Loving Nonna of Lisa, Mark, Jamie, Terry, Stacey, Emily, Jensen, Kristian, Stephanie, Annalise. Bis Nonna to Xander, Charli, Shay, Roman. Cecilia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy and Costa Rica.
Aged 91 Years
Forever in our Hearts
A private family service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019