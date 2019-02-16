|
WATLER CECIL JOHN of Bulli
Passed away in his 93rd year, after a long illness. Cec leaves wife Ann. Father and father in law of Kevin and Judy, Nigel and Terri (dec), Mark, Kay and Graeme Anderson. Poppy of Benjamin and Kathy, Jenny-Lee and Adam, Bolton, Andrew and Kate, Kasey, Jordan, Blake, Tegan and Shane Croot. Great Poppy of Alexander, Evie, Heath, Phoebe. With thanks to IRT Woonona for their care.
At the request of Cec, a private Memorial Service will be held.
Well loved and greatly missed
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 16, 2019