Home
Services
Patterson Brothers
95 Main Street
Young, New South Wales 2594
02 6382 5217
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil HENNOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil HENNOCK

Notice Condolences

Cecil HENNOCK Notice
The Death has occurred of Mr Cecil Mervyn Hennock better known as Sexy Cecil. Passed away peacefully on 23 rd May 2019 at the Mercy Care Centre Young. Much loved husband of Coral. Devoted father of Mervyn, Phylis, Joe, Kathleen, Joyce and Teddy. Cherished Pop of his grandchildren and sadly missed by his great grandchildren. Much loved brother of Joey, Stan and Eileen(deceased). Late of Yass Street, Young. Aged 81 Years Rest in Peace A graveside service to celebrate Cecil's life will be held on Wednesday 29 th May 2019, in Young Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. 95 Main Street Young N.S.W 2594 Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices