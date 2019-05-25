|
The Death has occurred of Mr Cecil Mervyn Hennock better known as Sexy Cecil. Passed away peacefully on 23 rd May 2019 at the Mercy Care Centre Young. Much loved husband of Coral. Devoted father of Mervyn, Phylis, Joe, Kathleen, Joyce and Teddy. Cherished Pop of his grandchildren and sadly missed by his great grandchildren. Much loved brother of Joey, Stan and Eileen(deceased). Late of Yass Street, Young. Aged 81 Years Rest in Peace A graveside service to celebrate Cecil's life will be held on Wednesday 29 th May 2019, in Young Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. 95 Main Street Young N.S.W 2594 Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 25, 2019