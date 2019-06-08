Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Caterina BUDA

Notice Condolences

Caterina BUDA Notice
BUDA Caterina of Fairy Meadow



Taken from us suddenly on June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Antonio (Frank) Buda. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Luigi, Vanessa, Daniela and Kiki, Lisa and Nick. Much loved Nonna of Zak, Alexus, Lucas, Jaxon, Levi. Loving daughter of the late Francesco and Concetta. Loved sister and sister in law. Caterina will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 74 Years

Always loved, Forever in our hearts

Reunited with Frank



Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 6 pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Thursday at 11:00am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to the crypts at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019
