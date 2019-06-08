|
BUDA Caterina of Fairy Meadow
Taken from us suddenly on June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Antonio (Frank) Buda. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Luigi, Vanessa, Daniela and Kiki, Lisa and Nick. Much loved Nonna of Zak, Alexus, Lucas, Jaxon, Levi. Loving daughter of the late Francesco and Concetta. Loved sister and sister in law. Caterina will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 74 Years
Always loved, Forever in our hearts
Reunited with Frank
Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 6 pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Thursday at 11:00am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to the crypts at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019