Carmel Rose O'HARA

O'HARA Carmel Rose Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 15th April 2019, of Berkeley, formerly of West Wollongong. Dearly beloved wife of the late John. Adored mum and mum-in-law of Denis & Annette, Tony, Peter & April, Fran & John, Mary & John, Mick, Matt & Jen. Treasured nanna, sister, aunty and friend. Aged 90 Years Loved, Always Mass of Christian Burial for Carmel will be offered at St Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church, 2 Powell Street, West Wollongong on Wednesday 24th April 2019 commencing at 11am. Following Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Dapto for the burial. Carmel's family and friends are warmly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019
