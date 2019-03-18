|
|
CARR BRYAN DAVID of Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully on Saturday March 16, 2019 in Wollongong Hospital. Son of EM (Ned) Carr (dec) and LMP (Peggy) Carr (nee Challen, dec) of Wollongong. Brother of EB (Bruce) Carr (dec) and father of Katinka and Claudia. Husband of Robyn Slater (dec).
Aged 72 Years
Now at peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bryan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 10am.
Thanks to Prof Jim Greenstein and his team
from Wollongong Hospital
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2019