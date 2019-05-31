Home
Bronwyn May SHIPP


1953 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Bronwyn May SHIPP Notice
SHIPP Bronwyn May Passed away peacefully with family by her side after a courageous battle on May 28th, 2019. Of Mt St Thomas. Loving wife of Danny. Wonderful mum of Daniel, Jeremy, Emma and their partners, Megan, Emma and Ben. Devoted nan of Chloe, Bailee and Thomas. Loved daughter of Audrey and sister of Sabrina and Shane. A beautiful lady who will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.



Aged 65 Years



Relatives and friends of Bronwyn are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday June 7th, 2019 commencing at 12pm. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to Rare Cancers Australia at www.rarecancers.org.au and a box will also be located at the Chapel.

At Bronwyn's request, please wear

something light and bright.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 31 to June 3, 2019
