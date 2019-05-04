|
LAVELLE Brian Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Joy. Dearly loved father and father in law of Donna and Bob, Grant (dec), Vanessa and Aaron. Loving Pop of John, Natalie, Georgia, Nelson, Bryce, and Fletcher. Loved brother and brother and law of Kaye and Roy. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 73 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday May 6, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 4, 2019